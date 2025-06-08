Word on the Street

Jeff Martinka
Jun 8Edited

This is a thoughtful and, for me, on target, linkage of two human tragedies. Thank you for sharing your family's story and thoughts. I yearn for freedom and safety for both Palestinians and Israelis. Sigh.....

Ellen T Brown
Jun 8

I really admire your willingness to equate the Palestinian’s loss with that of the Jews. It seems to me this question you pose:

Whether some of today’s antisemitism on the left would dissipate if the Israeli government would change its self-destructive course.

depends to a large extent on whether the Jewish people, in Israel and elsewhere, are seen as the ones who force the Netanyahu govt to change course, or whether it is seen to have been forced on an unwilling population by international powers.

