Word on the Street

Joan G
Jun 29

Your words here are why I support J Street. Thank you for so clearly explaining what it means to be a Jew -- at least to me. I support the protection of both Jews in Israel and Palestinians in Gaza. One belief is not in opposition to the other. I support not killing people anywhere!!

Merrill Glustrom
Jun 30

Well said and thoughtful commentary, Jeremy. J Street can be a key Jewish organization working with Mamdani, helping him to understand our pro-democratic, pro-peace, pro-Israel position that recognizes the importance of a just two-state solution that respects the civil and human rights of both peoples.

