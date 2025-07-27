Word on the Street

Discussion about this post

Carolyn Herz
1d

I'm glad that J Street embraces disagreement. I'm no Jewish scholar - far from it - but I thought an integral part of Jewish study is to argue opposing points of view. What I currently observe is that zealously pro-Israel Jewish Establishment organizations and leaders call Jews who express disagreement with them disparaging names: "Self-hating Jew" and "puppet of antisemites" come to mind. I know they have also disparaged J Street itself. So, it seems that those who unquestioningly support Israel's depraved government, no matter what it does, are willing to discard this important Jewish value to do so.

3 replies by Jeremy Ben-Ami and others
Patricia Dressler
1d

And that is why J Street should begin to acknowledge that the actions of the settlers are state-policy under this Israeli government. Sanctions against individual settlers are not the ‘right’ response. These are not individual rotten apples. These are state actors enforcing an ethnic cleansing policy mandated by the state of Israel.

