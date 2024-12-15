Word on the Street

Word on the Street

Shelley Fidler
Dec 15, 2024

I love the message. Being Pro Palestinian IS compatible with being Pro Israel for me.

But I suggest we NOT claim to have the only solution.

Michael Lewis
Dec 15, 2024

Again: There are many others from the "pro-Israel camp" who are far more versed in the intrica and the flaws. (And also would be interested in the Palestinian responses)

To state the obvious; there is a lot less support in Israel for that "Two State Solution" you're pushing. And there is a lot less trust in the "good will" of the Palestinians. So obviously "Settlers" are a major issue. But the central issues is that the "Zionist Left" in Israel - The successors to Yitzhak Rabin and Shimon Peres don't trust in the two state solution.

So yes everyone (almost everyone acknowles there are demographic issues and Democracy issues as we continue.) But those problems pale compared to security and other issues. And what occurred on October 7 - and the reactions to what happened have made things even harder. So at least theoretically you can be pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian.

And in that ideal and idealistic World; there could be some kind of Palestinian State (and not just in Jordan!)

But the central objective of being a pro-Israel activist is focusing on what's best for Israel short and long term. Not trying to weaken American support for Israel or to work to persuade the US to try and force Israel to do things that Israelis - even on the Zionist left don't want. And won't accept. I too had great hopes in 1967 and 1993/94. Things haven't quite worked out as hoped. And sometimes even if the situation is bad; it can get get a loss worse. And as Doctors learn: "First do no harm."

And besides everything else: Obviously can't just ignore what Palestinians would truly accept. Such as a virtually demilitarize state - with Israeli security all over.

You can argue about why: But the hatred of the Palestinians (and many others in the Arab world and beyond) towards Israel is far deeper than the hatred of Israelis toward Palestinians or other Arabs. You can point to this or that. But until get Palestinians abandoning their "right of return." Stop deligitimizing or denigrating Jewish right to be there now or in the past...

