Word on the Street

Ellen Bender
7h

I would add your Substack post "Silence is Complicity" to the list of important recent posts. It inspired me to take part in the protest in NYC on July 28 along with many rabbis and other members of the NYC Jewish community including Rep. Jerry Nadler and other Jewish elected officials.

1 reply by Jeremy Ben-Ami
Fred Behringer
5h

Wow, interesting following the discussion so far. As with many things, ideology/cognitive dissonance/whatever it is keeps folks from acknowledging what is happening. Jeremy, thanks for pushing back here. The one thing will add as someone very critical of Israel's conduct is Hamas is sure making the path to peace much more difficult. They are truly evil and too are responsible for the many lives lost and shattered. Hamas needs to return hostages, end all aggression and acknowledge Israel. Hamas just plays into Netanyahu's hand and they just dig a deepening hole. Plain stupid and senseless.

