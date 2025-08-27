Word on the Street

Bill Wink
7h

Excellent essay! It is possible (Likely?) that over the next 25 years or so, Israeli citizens will not be safe traveling in most of the world due to displaced and mentally disturbed young Arab men who were driven out of Palestine and without family (killed by IDF) support or education-not allowed by Israeli occupation and destruction of schools-cannot support a family-depressed and defeated they may strike out--still easy to get a gun-and take revenge on innocent Israelis. Some will call this "antisemitism" but it really will be anti-Netanyahu ism. Revenge for young siblings, grandparents and friends murdered by IDF miliary actions. Approximately 29 thousand Palestinian children killed to date? Anyone can see, Netanyahu is a liar. In different messages most of the world's leaders have condemned Netanyahu, a war criminal, and view Israel as a pariah state.

TheDurableDon
5h

Seems to me that this calculus is really about ensuring that anyone they kill is or has recently been radicalized against them. It goes like this: If I'm sufficiently cruel to you, you will fight back. Once you fight back, you're my legitimate enemy - you have been "radicalized". So, until there are no Palestinians left in Gaza, there will always be someone with "latent radical tendencies" that Israel can tease out with sufficient cruelty.

It's a lazy cover for genocide, but as long as they can get away with it, apparently they will continue. And as Bill notes below, those that are radicalized by this cruelty will not simply fade away. Israel is building a radicalized diaspora that will continue to haunt its people for decades.

Stupid. Short-sighted. Mendacious. Criminal.

