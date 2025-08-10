Word on the Street

Word on the Street

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sam Bahour's avatar
Sam Bahour
1d

Thank you for exposing them to the real Israel.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jeremy Ben-Ami
Dan Nelson's avatar
Dan Nelson
16h

Thank you for your courage and the courage of your organization. The people in the delegation whom you mention don’t want to be told about realities. It is much more palatable to take endless huge campaign contributions and the help that comes from intimidating political opponents who might otherwise challenge you in primary elections when you can feign feckless credulousness. It’s an old story.

Please sustain your effort, both for us in the United States and for the people of Israel and occupied Palestine.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jeremy Ben-Ami
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture