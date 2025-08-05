I’m writing to you from the road.

and I are currently mid-delegation here in Israel and Palestine, and we want to invite you to join us tomorrow afternoon for a special

from Jerusalem!

Word on the Street Live

Our goal tomorrow is to bring you into the experience – to share what we’re seeing and hearing firsthand, from hostage families in Tel Aviv to Palestinians facing displacement in the West Bank and beyond.

We’ll then pivot to news from Washington last week – the Senate vote on Wednesday night, where 27 senators, over half of the Senate Democratic caucus, took a stand against sending certain offensive weapons to Netanyahu’s government. That vote was significant, and we’ll talk about why it matters. For now, you can read J Street’s full statement on the vote here.

Finally, we’ll end on the topic of my most recent long-form piece on Substack: The question of genocide. I’ve reached a point where, although I may not use the term myself, I can no longer argue against those who do. Ilan and I differ on this, so it’ll be an interesting conversation!

As always, there’s no registration link. Subscribers will get an alert from Substack (via email or the app) to join us at 4pm Eastern / 1pm Pacific – or 11pm if you’re in Jerusalem like us! A recording will be up on Substack shortly after for those who can’t tune in live.