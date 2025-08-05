I’m writing to you from the road.and I are currently mid-delegation here in Israel and Palestine, and we want to invite you to join us tomorrow afternoon for a special Word on the Street Live from Jerusalem!
Our goal tomorrow is to bring you into the experience – to share what we’re seeing and hearing firsthand, from hostage families in Tel Aviv to Palestinians facing displacement in the West Bank and beyond.
We’ll then pivot to news from Washington last week – the Senate vote on Wednesday night, where 27 senators, over half of the Senate Democratic caucus, took a stand against sending certain offensive weapons to Netanyahu’s government. That vote was significant, and we’ll talk about why it matters. For now, you can read J Street’s full statement on the vote here.
Finally, we’ll end on the topic of my most recent long-form piece on Substack: The question of genocide. I’ve reached a point where, although I may not use the term myself, I can no longer argue against those who do. Ilan and I differ on this, so it’ll be an interesting conversation!
As always, there’s no registration link. Subscribers will get an alert from Substack (via email or the app) to join us at 4pm Eastern / 1pm Pacific – or 11pm if you’re in Jerusalem like us! A recording will be up on Substack shortly after for those who can’t tune in live.
I sure plan to watch this one! At 3 PM Central. The webinar with Alan Garber was great and very enlightening, although a commenter on the Post website said pro-Palestine speech is being restricted at Harvard, which didn't seem like something he would do. Even *silent* protests in the library were forbidden, according to this person, and someone else asked how a silent protest could bother anyone. I did quote what he said about Jewish students being merely made to feel uncomfortable, and pointed out myself that anyone who reaches college age without getting used to discomfort probably benefits from that experience - it prepares them for adulthood! Someone will make us all feel quite uncomfortable from time to time, and some parents over-protect their children.
Could it be that free speech is being restricted at Harvard against the will of its president - or that the person who said this was simply wrong or thinking of a different university?