Word on the Street

Word on the Street

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Timothy D Naegele's avatar
Timothy D Naegele
6h

https://x.com/TimothyDNaegele/status/1952541625017917534

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
S D Starke's avatar
S D Starke
10h

I sure plan to watch this one! At 3 PM Central. The webinar with Alan Garber was great and very enlightening, although a commenter on the Post website said pro-Palestine speech is being restricted at Harvard, which didn't seem like something he would do. Even *silent* protests in the library were forbidden, according to this person, and someone else asked how a silent protest could bother anyone. I did quote what he said about Jewish students being merely made to feel uncomfortable, and pointed out myself that anyone who reaches college age without getting used to discomfort probably benefits from that experience - it prepares them for adulthood! Someone will make us all feel quite uncomfortable from time to time, and some parents over-protect their children.

Could it be that free speech is being restricted at Harvard against the will of its president - or that the person who said this was simply wrong or thinking of a different university?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Jeremy Ben-Ami
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture