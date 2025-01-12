Word on the Street

Word on the Street

Laura Kennedy
Jan 12

I have long admired the work of J Street and you personally. Thank you for sharing this fascinating and inspiring personal history - and thank you and the team for the work you do daily to support a secure, stable and just future for Israel living in peace with its neighbors. Yeah, a tall order but I guess’s that’s why Jimmy Carter asked that “Imagine” be played at his memorial.

Hillel Schenker
Jan 15

Very interesting about your father, his actions and views. When my father got out of the American army after WW II, he accompanied Mordechai Ben-Tov, the first shaliach of Hashomer Hatzair to the U.S. and eventually one of the 37 signatories of the 1948 Declaration of Independence, to a meeting with the members of UNSCOP, to present them with the HH proposal for a bi-national state as the way to end the British Mandate. I like your 23 State Solution proposal, which is an expansion of Prof. Johan Galtung's 6 State Middle East Community proposal, Israel, Palestine, Jordan, Egypt, Syria and Lebanon. This was of course before the 22 member state Arab Peace Initiative that was declared at the Arab League Summit Conference in Beirut in 2002, the Abraham Accords and the current key role of Saudi Arabia in the prospects for a resolution of the conflict.

