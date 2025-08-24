Word on the Street

David Gottlieb's avatar
David Gottlieb
5h

I had a Palestinian-American law student who I got to know relatively well during my time as a law professor. Her father had been expelled from his home during the Nakba, and they had become refugees as a result. She knew I had relatives in Israel, and for them, it was a refuge. For her family, however, the formation of the State of Israel was a calamity, and she took the view that it was an injustice that they and their community were required to pay the price for the crimes of one group of Europeans against another. She did and said nothing that would have led me to believe she was anti-Semitic, and she certainly did not believe that those living in Israel generations later ought to have to be expelled themselves to right the balance. Although we didn't attach labels to each other, I have no doubt she might describe herself as anti-Zionist. She is a living example to me of why it's absurd to argue that it's inherently anti-semitic to consider oneself anti-Zionist.

Jay F.
5h

This article advances a dangerous premise. It overlooks the crucial difference between legitimate criticism of Israel’s policies and Anti-Zionism. Criticism of any government is fair and necessary in a democracy. But Anti-Zionism, in practice, overwhelmingly manifests as antisemitism. To normalize Anti-Zionism by pointing to the tiny fraction of people (<1%) who object solely to Israel’s identity as a Jewish state is misleading and harmful. Doing so blurs the line between healthy debate and bigotry, and ultimately gives cover to antisemitism under the guise of political critique.

