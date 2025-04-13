Word on the Street

Word on the Street

Alan Kotok
Apr 13

Thank you Jeremy. The argument you often hear for controversial speakers like Naftali Bennett on campus is to have a debate about their issues. Well, then have a debate. Get one or more faculty experts on a panel to challenge the speaker's arguments. If speakers don't want an honest debate when they appear on campus, don't waste everyone's time.

1 reply by Jeremy Ben-Ami
Michael Alan Dover, PhD
Apr 13

If one has any doubts about offensive slogans by the protestors, see this student piece in the Daily Princetonian. https://www.dailyprincetonian.com/article/2025/04/princeton-opinion-column-outside-agitators-zachary-marschall. However, it focuses primarily on the far-right blogger who filed charges against Princeton in the first place. But if it is true, as Jeremy suggests, that Bennett makes a habit of his little comment about giving pagers to the protestors, his invitation to other universities should be withdrawn. That is not free speech, it is incitement, and is an outrage.

