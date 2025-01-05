Word on the Street

Word on the Street

Jackie
Jan 5

I agree with everything you write. One important piece is missing: true reconciliation is unlikely to happen without a Zionist apology for the Nakba. This formal apology from the WZO will have resounding psychological reverberations among Jews and Arabs alike. Progressive Zionist Movement www.pzmove.org

Michael Alan Dover, PhD
Jan 5

This is a very important re-formulation which I support. I know I have been self-critical that for 20 years or so I just kept repeating my two-state solution mantra, publicly criticized BDS while defending the right to have that view, but didn't do enough to educate myself and speak out individually other than through supporting J Streeet and Brit Tzedek v'Shalom before that.

One issue: apparently the US cannot recognize Palestine now or it triggers various legal provisions which would harm our ability to provide aid to Palestinians. But the US can do this, now: make clear to its allies that while the US cannot now formally recognize Palestine we do not oppose other nations doing so, and that while we will not support full admission to the UN of Palestine until further along in the process, we promise to do so and feel that enhanced diplomatic ties including recognition by nations such as Mexico and so forth are not seen as hostile on our part.

