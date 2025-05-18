Word on the Street

Word on the Street

Discussion about this post

James Sledge
May 18

Your leadership is inspiring and critical.

Carolyn Herz
May 18

Israel's actions can only exacerbate antisemitism: They give the antisemites a convenient excuse for their prejudice.

But our government is facilitating Israel's atrocities against Palestinians by supplying it with the weapons to commit them and by expressing support for Israel's actions in the United Nations. If we ordinary American Jews, even the Establishment, merely call on the Israeli government to change its behavior, its leaders clearly won't listen. We also need to pressure our government to take meaningful action to stop the carnage.

