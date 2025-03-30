Word on the Street

Pam Goldfarb Liss
Mar 30

Thank you again Mr Ben Ami. I agree with so much of what you write. Everyone deserves to live in peace. And continue to thank you for articulating what I feel is so dangerous to say out loud in Jewish circles. These dialectics that Netanyahu and all he is doing is not okay but Israel and its people are my family and I am always supportive to their success, as I also hurt for the people who house terrorists among them yet get themselves killed because of this. I can’t hate them. They deserve a better life than this constant terror. As do my brethren in Israel. I can’t seem to convince people like your amazing writings offer this non binary embrace so openly. Thank you.

Benita Russo
Mar 30

Again, a big thank you for all you do. I came to the University of Maine in Portland, Maine many years ago for a great event and was so relieved that J Street existed and to hear your excellent speech.

Thank you for being so steadfast in your views AND open to change. When you were here in Maine you explained why the 2 state solution was so important. In one of your recent letters you talked about the need for a 3 state solution.

Keep on Keeping on!

Benita Russo

