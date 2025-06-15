Word on the Street

Jun 15

I have been screaming to anyone asking that there is no military solution to Mideast conflicts only a diplomatic one. I feel more estranged than ever that the “legacy” Jewish organizations can understand this.

I love Israel, all the reason why my heart sank when I heard the news of the attack on Iran's nuclear capability. I used to cheer when Israeli jets and agents on the ground attacked and debilitated Iran's nuclear threat years ago. But no more. I'm wholly with you Jeremy. Especially in the current political climate as Israel's actions in Gaza is exponentially cementing Israel as the pariah of the entire world. Hawks may say, Who Cares? Netanyahu is pulling all of us in the Diaspora down with him. Again. I love Israel. Your essay speaks the truth. But as members of J-Street, how do we do something practical besides screaming, "Enough is enough."

