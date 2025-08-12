Ilan Goldenberg and I just got back from leading a J Street delegation to Israel and Palestine, where, among others, we met with Lt. Col. (Ret.) Peter Lerner. Peter is now a leading security voice in Israel, and has been outspoken in warning that Prime Minister Netanyahu’s plan to reoccupy Gaza is a strategic and moral dead end.

Tomorrow, Peter will join us to talk about what’s really at stake – for Israel’s security, for Palestinians and for US policy – and why military control without a political plan will only deepen the crisis.

Peter brings a unique perspective: Deeply rooted in Israel’s defense establishment, but unafraid to challenge policies he believes are indefensible.

Since Peter will be joining us from Israel, we’ve decided to pre-record this week’s discussion so as not to keep him up too late. Come 4pm Eastern / 1pm Pacific tomorrow, you’ll get an alert in your inbox and/or Substack app to watch our full discussion.

If you’re interested in joining me again later in the week, I’ll be sitting down on Thursday at 12pm Eastern / 9am Pacific on Zoom for a J Street discussion with two witnesses to the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza. GHF whistleblower Tony Aguilar and human rights and aid advocate Tania Hary of Gisha will cut through the spin and deflection coming from Netanyahu and others over the humanitarian disaster and starvation in Gaza. Register here >>