Word on the Street

Word on the Street

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Alan Dover, PhD's avatar
Michael Alan Dover, PhD
Dec 15, 2024

Well said, Jeremy. These substacks are a key way to say things freed of the constraints of publication deadlines, editorial interference and organizational constraints, and to express our own opinions in our own words. On my file cabinet, in clear view of my webcam, is an old J street bumper sticker that expresses these views clearly: ProIsrael & ProPalestinian & ProDemocracy & ProSecurity & ProSecurity & ProJustice & ProPeace.

Yesterday, at a Havdalah service, the rabbi welcomed the coming week-- a week in which for the first time in many months, I have hopes of a negotiated ceasefire in Gaza. I comment on this in the latest update of the Middle East Peace with Justice section (with extensive bibliography) of my substack: https://michaelalandover.substack.com/p/peace-with-justice-in-the-middle

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jeremy Ben-Ami
Matthew Myers's avatar
Matthew Myers
Dec 2, 2024

A superb set of principles, clearly stated . I believe many of us believe they represent mainstream Jewish sentiment. Collectively, we need to find better ways to give voice to those who agree

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jeremy Ben-Ami
27 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jeremy Ben-Ami
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture