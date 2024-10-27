Word on the Street

Word on the Street

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bruce Rosen's avatar
Bruce Rosen
Oct 31, 2024

A cousin has sent me Hirsch's comments. He's no Balfour Brickner. I'm in Jeremy's camp: The fate of the Jewish people & the world in which we live are both important & symbiotic.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jeremy Ben-Ami
Daniel Friedman's avatar
Daniel Friedman
Oct 27, 2024

Excellent comment, the starting point for meetings at congregations across the country, between J St U students and high school congregants.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jeremy Ben-Ami
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture