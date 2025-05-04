In 1998 while living in Israel, I was lucky enough to attend official ceremonies marking Israel’s 50th birthday. The events moved me deeply, connecting me to my father and his family who were part of Israel’s founding story and to thousands of years of Jewish history.

Living in Israel, I understood the contradictions boiling beneath the surface, most critically the challenge that two peoples, not just one, saw the same land as their rightful home.

On Israel’s 50th, Bibi Netanyahu had been Prime Minister a little more than a year, and tensions between the nationalist right and the more liberal, secular center-left were already high. Only three years had passed since a right-wing yeshiva student from the West Bank, Yigal Amir, had assassinated Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin.

Many reading this will remember the horrendous incitement against Rabin from the right and Netanyahu’s own participation in rallies where chants of “Death to Rabin” were heard. Perhaps you’re also aware that a young Itamar Ben-Gvir was filmed at the time holding the Mercedes ornament from Rabin’s car and saying “we got to his car, we can get to him.”

Back then, Ben-Gvir was arrested, convicted of terror and barred from reserve duty in the IDF over his extremism. Today, he’s the government minister in charge of the police, welcomed on Capitol Hill last week by Republican members of Congress.

Three decades later, Benjamin Netanyahu remains the central figure in Israeli politics.

In that time, the core tensions facing Israel have remained unaddressed, and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has descended into an abyss of death, inhumanity and endless occupation.

Driven by a radical right-wing alliance between ultra-nationalists and the ultra-orthodox, the country is careening toward a non-democratic future to which the majority of Jews in the United States won’t relate. If we wonder why so many young Jewish Americans are turning away from Israel, we need look no further than the attack by a right-wing mob on a reform synagogue in Ra’anana livestreaming a joint Israeli-Palestinian memorial service – an attack that an official from the ruling Likud Party called “a warning shot.”

American Jews should not think the hard right’s poison can be contained 6000 miles away. It will come here. Witness the mob of orthodox men harassing a woman – chasing her, kicking her and pelting her with garbage - near the site of a visit by Ben-Gvir to Brooklyn last week.

Right-wing activists regularly harass liberal Jewish leaders including me – who Betar-US calls “disgusting” – and feed lists of names to the Trump administration of students and other activists to deport.

If Jewish leaders both in Israel and in the US don’t demonstrate stronger, more forceful leadership, the right-wing fringe will not only drive the state of Israel off a cliff, they will prove destructive for Jewish life in America as well.

So, what can you do about all of this?

Today – Sunday May 4 – is the last day of voting in the election for the World Zionist Congress.

I and the other candidates on the Hatikvah slate are running to ensure that the liberal majority of Jewish Americans who care about Israel and are dedicated to our values are well represented in one of the governing bodies of World Jewry, which controls how over $1 billion annually in Jewish contributions to Israel’s future will be spent.

Please vote and pass this email on to friends, family and colleagues.

In closing, I want to share some beautiful thoughts from my colleague Adina Vogel-Ayalon reflecting on Yom Ha’atzmaut (“Independence Day”):