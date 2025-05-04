Word on the Street

Word on the Street

Fred Behringer
May 5

“will ensure complete equality of social and political rights to all its inhabitants irrespective of religion, race or sex; it will guarantee freedom of religion, conscience, language, education and culture.” ... if only this had happened. So sad. Hopefully one day this will be realized, but now a very difficult hill to climb.

Batya Lee
May 6

This week’s news that Netanyahu will direct the IDF to lay waste to Gaza even more than it already has, while squeezing all Gazans into the south is awful. Even worse is knowing that Israel and its people are responsible for starving them. STARVING THEM ON PURPOSE. It’s the most un-Jewish behavior I’ve ever seen. Let’s add to that the settler attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank, while Israelis stay mostly silent about their oppression. It makes me very sad and angry.

