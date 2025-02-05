J Street cannot express strongly enough opposition to the ideas being put forward by President Trump regarding Gaza. There aren’t adequate words to express our disgust at the idea of forcible displacement of Palestinians with the assistance of the United States of America.

With his words and actions, President Trump is setting new levels of irresponsibility and illegality - not simply on issues relating to Israel and Palestine but across the board – as he looks to take apart our government, our democracy and the rule of law in this country.

We call on leaders around the world, political leaders in this country and, of course, Jewish communal leaders in this country to express in no uncertain terms that these proposals are absolutely unacceptable – legally and morally.

We also worry that the President’s words mean the end of the ceasefire agreement and amount to a death sentence for hostages still held by Hamas.

The danger of this moment to the US and to the world cannot be overstated. The abdication of responsibility by Republicans in Congress to fulfill their responsibility to check an out of control executive is one of the greatest failures of leadership in our history.