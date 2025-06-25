Live with Ilan Goldenberg

Word on the Street Live

Word on the Street Live is where Jeremy Ben-Ami, President of J Street - the political home of pro-Israel, pro-peace, pro-democracy Americans - shares thoughts with rotating guests about US politics and policy, particularly as they relate to Israel and the Middle East.

Word on the Street Live is where Jeremy Ben-Ami, President of J Street - the political home of pro-Israel, pro-peace, pro-democracy Americans - shares thoughts with rotating guests about US politics and policy, particularly as they relate to Israel and the Middle East.