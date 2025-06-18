Word on the Street

Word on the Street

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

All things Iran and Israel with Ilan Goldenberg

Understanding a moment of crisis
Jeremy Ben-Ami
and
Ilan Goldenberg
Jun 18, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

Thanks to everyone who joined us this morning as Ilan and I walked through what we’re seeing play out between Israel and Iran, and the slew of unpredictable scenarios that could shape the future of the region.

We covered a lot of ground, and I wanted to be sure you could find the other materials discussed. Find here the in-depth New York Times piece on Trump’s shifting stance toward Iran, here the heated exchange between isolationist Tucker Carlson and hawkish Sen. Ted Cruz, and finally, here the polling numbers that show widespread American disapproval for US intervention.

Moving forward, Heard on the Street will be live at 4pm Eastern / 1pm Pacific every Wednesday. As always, be on the lookout for the email or app notification to tune in.

Get more from Jeremy Ben-Ami in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Jeremy Ben-Ami
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture