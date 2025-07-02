WATCH: Three Jewish New Yorkers on Zohran Mamdani’s Win

Last week’s mayoral primary in New York City has sparked immense interest and debate – in the Jewish community, the Democratic Party and even internationally.

Both our Signal chats and other discussion groups are blowing up with vastly different takes on the situation.

For our Substack call this week, we’ve invited three Jewish New York voters, each of whom supported different candidates on the ballot, to join us to offer differing perspectives.

We look at the Jewish community’s splintered view of the race, the role of Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani’s views on Israel-Palestine and the way the fight against antisemitism is being weaponized.

We tackled tough questions. Does Mamdani perpetuate antisemitism, not care to understand the Jewish community’s concerns or does he present an actionable plan to tackle hatred?

What does it mean to say that Mamdani is out of touch with the Jewish community when so many young progressive Jews voted for him? And, what does it even mean to represent the Jewish community? And of course, we spent a lot of time talking about the phrase “globalize the intifada.”

We also look ahead to the rest of the race (which is far from over) and at what rifts within the American Jewish community could mean down the road.

A huge thank you to our panelists, Shifra Sered, Talia Benamy and Laura E. Adkins, who all offered candid perspectives and engaged with each other thoughtfully. This is exactly the type of dialogue we wish more spaces encouraged.

To accommodate the number of panelists, we decided to pre-record this conversation, but we’ll be back to standard procedure next week, going live directly through Substack at 4pm.