Timothy D Naegele
Jan 26

Lots of us who have voted for Trump three times disagree vehemently with his support for the butcher Netanyahu, the "Settlers" and rabid Zionists.

See https://naegeleblog.wordpress.com/2015/12/31/is-israel-doomed/ ("Is Israel Doomed?") and https://naegeleblog.wordpress.com/2023/10/31/americas-jews-are-americans/ ("America’s Jews Are Americans")

Michael Lewis
Jan 26

We go again! (I already responded to your "23 State Solution."

The thing is re your latest piece - It's one thing to support ceasefire to get the hostages back. But the central problem - from the PRO-ISRAEL perspective; is not Netanyahu or the far right in Israel. And no one (except for maybe on the Israeli very right, denies there are problems and have issues with some of the policies of the Government of Israel. Or "the damage" the IDF has inflicted on Gaza etc.

Most supporters of Israel outside Israel have no great love for Netanyahu or the far right. But they do support the State of Israel. And certain policies and goals would be the same if Yair Lapid was Prime Minister with a Centrist or even "Leftist" majority.

It's that Israel is facing an enemy (many enemies) seeking Israel's destruction. And most Israelis even "peaceniks" or "Leftists" (and there are no longer that many) have lost all faith in such deals or territorial concessions. Especially after seeing all the visceral hatred towards Israel (and Jews).

And appealing to President Trump's desire for popularity and maybe a Nobel Peace Prize is not the way to go. (Where's South Vietnam today after Kissinger won his (half) Nobel Peace Prize?

And ultimately I believe sure it's fine to post suggestions and think up new policies. But it's Israel that will have to take those "risks for peace" - as they've done in the past. And those risks haven't exactly panned out. As we've seen with Gaza, from which Israel withdraw almost 20 years ago. And what happened since. (And not just on October 7th).

More to come!

