WATCH: Live from Jerusalem

Thanks to everyone who joined us for this special edition of Word on the Street Live from Jerusalem. For those who couldn’t make it, we wanted to share some reflections and highlights from our conversation, and let you know the full recording is now available.

We’re still on the ground in Israel and Palestine, where we were joined early on by special guest Casey Redmon, a former Biden Administration official who was part of the delegation we brought, to discuss the policy choices the US faces – and the real human consequences those choices have here on the ground.

We then turned to a discussion on the Senate vote in Washington last week, where a majority of Democrats opposed sending certain offensive weapons to Netanyahu’s government – a historic vote that J Street supported. That led to a candid exchange on the question of genocide, where both of us offered differing but respectful perspectives on where we come down on this hot-button issue.

Thank you for listening. Stay tuned for more reflections from the road – and as always, we welcome your thoughts, questions and reactions in the comments.