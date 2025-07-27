Word on the Street

Answering Ezra Klein’s Challenge: Can Zionism and Liberalism Be Reconciled?
Yes. But only if the forces of liberal democracy defeat those of far right nationalism - a challenge not just in Israel, but in the US and around the…
  
Jeremy Ben-Ami
25
WATCH: Peter Beinart joins me to discuss Gaza, Zionism, antisemitism and more
We don’t agree on everything – but we’re aligned on the need for justice, dignity and dialogue
  
Jeremy Ben-Ami
59
1:00:08
Silence is Complicity
Maybe it's time to put some of the energy we expend arguing over words in Israel-Palestine discourse – antisemitism, genocide, intifada – into…
  
Jeremy Ben-Ami
63
WATCH: American Hostage Family Member Jonathan Dekel-Chen
What Jewish and pro-Israel Americans must do to support hostage families and Israelis
  
Jeremy Ben-Ami
 and 
Ilan Goldenberg
59:31
Don’t Let the Fight Against Antisemitism Fuel Antisemitism
Labeling critiques of Israeli policy and actions as “Jew Hatred” or saying global anger at the war in Gaza is a “PR problem” is precisely the wrong…
  
Jeremy Ben-Ami
32
Live with Brad Lander and Trump-Bibi Analysis
From DC to NYC
  
Jeremy Ben-Ami
 and 
Ilan Goldenberg
1:03:34
This should be the week the Gaza war ends
Polls show it’s what Americans and Israelis want – and there can be little doubt it’s what families in Gaza want too.
  
Jeremy Ben-Ami
11
WATCH: Three Jewish New Yorkers on Zohran Mamdani’s Win
Discussing the mayoral election and disparate reactions to it across the Jewish community
  
Jeremy Ben-Ami
 and 
Ilan Goldenberg
27
59:17

June 2025

A Progressive Pro-Israel Take on Mamdani’s NYC Victory
The race has been – as so much is these days – a political Rorschach test. What you see reflects the lens through which you look.
  
Jeremy Ben-Ami
49
Live with Ilan Goldenberg
A recording from Jeremy Ben-Ami's live video
  
Jeremy Ben-Ami
 and 
Ilan Goldenberg
3
47:22
Coffee with Contrarians
A recording from Jeremy Ben-Ami and Jennifer Rubin's live video
  
Jeremy Ben-Ami
Jennifer Rubin
, and 
Norman Eisen
25:03
Now What?
President Trump attacked. Iran’s nuclear program is in shambles. Are we better off today than we were last week? Only time will tell.
  
Jeremy Ben-Ami
19
