Answering Ezra Klein’s Challenge: Can Zionism and Liberalism Be Reconciled?
Yes. But only if the forces of liberal democracy defeat those of far right nationalism - a challenge not just in Israel, but in the US and around the…
Jul 27
•
Jeremy Ben-Ami
50
25
WATCH: Peter Beinart joins me to discuss Gaza, Zionism, antisemitism and more
We don’t agree on everything – but we’re aligned on the need for justice, dignity and dialogue
Jul 23
•
Jeremy Ben-Ami
197
59
1:00:08
Silence is Complicity
Maybe it's time to put some of the energy we expend arguing over words in Israel-Palestine discourse – antisemitism, genocide, intifada – into…
Jul 20
•
Jeremy Ben-Ami
85
63
WATCH: American Hostage Family Member Jonathan Dekel-Chen
What Jewish and pro-Israel Americans must do to support hostage families and Israelis
Jul 16
•
Jeremy Ben-Ami
and
Ilan Goldenberg
14
59:31
Don’t Let the Fight Against Antisemitism Fuel Antisemitism
Labeling critiques of Israeli policy and actions as “Jew Hatred” or saying global anger at the war in Gaza is a “PR problem” is precisely the wrong…
Jul 13
•
Jeremy Ben-Ami
52
32
Live with Brad Lander and Trump-Bibi Analysis
From DC to NYC
Jul 10
•
Jeremy Ben-Ami
and
Ilan Goldenberg
18
1:03:34
This should be the week the Gaza war ends
Polls show it’s what Americans and Israelis want – and there can be little doubt it’s what families in Gaza want too.
Jul 6
•
Jeremy Ben-Ami
22
11
WATCH: Three Jewish New Yorkers on Zohran Mamdani’s Win
Discussing the mayoral election and disparate reactions to it across the Jewish community
Jul 2
•
Jeremy Ben-Ami
and
Ilan Goldenberg
76
27
59:17
June 2025
A Progressive Pro-Israel Take on Mamdani’s NYC Victory
The race has been – as so much is these days – a political Rorschach test. What you see reflects the lens through which you look.
Jun 29
•
Jeremy Ben-Ami
76
49
Live with Ilan Goldenberg
A recording from Jeremy Ben-Ami's live video
Jun 25
•
Jeremy Ben-Ami
and
Ilan Goldenberg
37
3
47:22
Coffee with Contrarians
A recording from Jeremy Ben-Ami and Jennifer Rubin's live video
Jun 25
•
Jeremy Ben-Ami
,
Jennifer Rubin
, and
Norman Eisen
7
25:03
Now What?
President Trump attacked. Iran’s nuclear program is in shambles. Are we better off today than we were last week? Only time will tell.
Jun 22
•
Jeremy Ben-Ami
38
19
